Tiger Woods' ex coach SUES the PGA Tour

Golf News

Tiger Woods' ex coach SUES the PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan18 December, 2019
Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney has filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to the Golf Channel.

In court documents submitted to the Southern District of Florida by lawyer Peter Ginsberg, Haney is alleging that the tour conducted a "vendetta" against him and "orchestrated" his firing from Sirius XM PGA Tour radio.

Haney, 64, further alleges that the tour “improperly intimidated, enticed and threatened Sirius XM Radio” to have him fired in order to “settle an old score relating to professional golfer Tiger Woods” .

Haney was widely condemned for disparaging remarks he made about women’s golf ahead of the US Women's Open at Charleston Country Club.

In a podcast for SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, the 63-year-old said that he couldn’t name six players on the LPGA, didn’t know where the event was taking lace and predicted that ‘Lee’ would win.

He was suspended from his job with the station and subsequently dismissed. He claims that cost him "advertising revenues that would have amounted to millions of dollars over the life of the agreement".  

He also alleges that the PGA Tour had “long attempted to disrupt and interfere in Haney’s business”
following the 2012 release of his book “The Big Miss".

The best-selling title was a memoir of Haney's time coaching Woods.

He spent six years, from 2004 to 2010, working with the world No.1, helping him to six major championship and 32 PGA Tour victories.

However, the pair's relationship deteriorated with the publication of "The Big Miss". When Haney was suspended by SiriusXM PGA Tour radio earlier this year, Woods said that he had "got what he deserved". Haney fired back his amazement that Woods "has become the moral authority on issues pertaining to women".

