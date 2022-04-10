Tiger Woods explains surprising footwear change

When Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta on Sunday, one of the first things golf fans noticed was what was on his feet.

The five-time Masters champion is inextricably linked with Nike, who have sponsored him since he turned professional.

For more than two decades, he has rarely been seen without the iconic swoosh adorning his shoes.

But when he hit the range at the weekend after stepping off his flight from Florida, Woods was wearing FootJoys instead.

Speculation abounded as to the reason, with some speculating it could be a sign of a yet-to-be-announced contract.

Ahead of his comeback, which he confirmed earlier this week, Woods was asked about the change.

“I have very limited mobility now,” he said.

“Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That's what I've gone to.

“Nike's been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment and work, and we have worked, we've been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again.

“We're still going to continue doing it, and hopefully we'll have something soon.”