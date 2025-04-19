Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tiger Woods’ ex caddie insists the criticism levelled at him for his behaviour during his time working with the former world No.1 is unfair.

Steve Williams was widely condemned for his heavy-handed treatment of cameramen and, at times, spectators throughout the 12 years he spent on Woods’ bag.

However, promoting his new book Together We Roared, written with Golf Digest journalist Evin Priest, Williams has given his version of events.

“What I always say is to come and spend an entire week at a tournament with me – from Monday to Sunday – and tell me at the end of it what your opinion is,” he told bunkered.

“I tried to give Tiger as level a playing field as I possibly could. When he went to the golf course, he was there to work. He wanted to practise in his own way, with as few distractions as possible, and he had a way that he liked to do things. Ultimately, I had to play my role.

“Sure, I upset some people along the way but it is what it is. I never upset somebody that didn’t deserve it.”

Williams added that he wasn’t just looking out for Woods but the players paired alongside him.

“You want them to enjoy the experience but, obviously, there’s just more to it when Tiger’s involved,” he added. “More TV people, more camera people, more reporters, more security, and generally just more people inside the ropes when he plays. That could be quite intimidating for guys who weren’t used to playing with him, so you’re looking out for them, too.

“Did I yell at some cameramen? Yeah, sure. But it was always for a reason and always justified. And for the record, Tiger was always 100% in agreement with it.”

Williams and Woods went their separate ways in 2011 after a trophy-laden spell, which yielded 13 major victories.

It has been well documented that they split on less than amicable terms but Williams insists their relationship is much more cordial now.

“It’s a very funny dynamic between a player and a caddie. When you work for a guy and you part ways, it’s somewhat like a divorce. You just go your own way and do your own thing.

“The last time I ran into Tiger, it was a great conversation. We spent a bit of time chatting. It was at Riviera a couple of years ago. It is somewhat surprising, given the success we had [that we’re not in touch more]. You know, Tiger was the best man at my wedding. But, like I say, it’s a very funny partnership. There’s so much intimacy.

“It’s such an intricate job that, when you split, and this isn’t unique to me and Tiger, you kind of just go your own ways. It is what it is.”

