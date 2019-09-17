search
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods’ girlfriend has wrongful death case dismissed

Golf News

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend has wrongful death case dismissed

By Ryan Crombie17 September, 2019
Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman has had a wrongful death lawsuit against her dropped.

Golf Channel are reporting that, according to local media reports, the lawsuit filed by the family of Nicholas Immesberg, an employee at The Woods restaurant in south Florida who died in 2018, has been dismissed.

• Hovland equals sensational PGA Tour record

• How Team USA are getting over their Solheim heartache

Both Woods and his girlfriend were initially involved in the lawsuit, but it was dropped against the golfer in June.

The lawsuit itself claimed that Herman, the general manager at the restaurant, hired 24-year-old Immesberger as a bartender despite being aware of his alcohol issues.

It also alleges restaurant employees, managers and owners allowed Immesberger to enter his vehicle after being over-sold alcohol.

• Cleveland Golf Launcher UHX irons – FIRST LOOK!

• Where will the next Solheim Cup take place?

Police indicated that Immesberger’s blood-alcohol level was triple the legal limit when the crash occurred in December 2018.

