Tiger Woods gives first interview following horror crash

Tiger Woods has said that his rehab following his February car crash has been “more painful than anything” he has ever experienced before.



In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, 45-year-old Woods opened up on his rehab process and the outpouring of support he has received in the wake of his horror road accident.

Woods was travelling alone in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles, on February 23 when his car left the road and rolled multiple times.

He had to be pulled from the wreckage of the vehicle and required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle. The first responders at the scene subsequently revealed that the former world No.1 was lucky to survive the horror smash on what is a known accident blackspot.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said in an exclusive interview with Golf Digest. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No.1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Golf Digest also revealed that the 15-time major champion refused to comment when asked on his hopes of playing golf again.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed of the crash that Woods was driving between 84mph and 87mph on a 45mph stretch of road at the time of his accident. It was also revealed that Woods hit a tree at 75mph.

Soon after the Masters, Woods was spotted for the first time following the incident when he posted an image of himself in crutches on his Instagram account.

“It’s funny because in that photo, the crutches definitely make my shoulders look big!” he said to Golf Digest. “Maybe it’s the workouts, too. It’s been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body.”

What appears to have kept the 82-time PGA Tour winner going all of this time is the levels of support that he has received from the golf world and beyond.

One such show of support was when multiple players wore Woods' iconic red and black Sunday attire for the final round of the Workday Championship.

“It’s been incredible,” Woods added. “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”