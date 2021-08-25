search
Report: 'Tiger Woods hasn't played golf at all'

Golf News

Report: 'Tiger Woods hasn't played golf at all'

By Ryan Crombie24 August, 2021
Tiger Woods continues to recover well following his horror car crash in February but his future in golf remains uncertain.

According to a report from People, Woods, 45, is “doing well” but hasn’t hit a single golf shot since having emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle.

"Tiger is in good spirits and doing well, but he has not been able to play any golf at all," a source close to Woods told People.

• Dominant Korda good for game says Matthew

• Nordqvist claims "special win" at Women's Open

"He has not been to The Woods Jupiter, his south Florida restaurant, since before the accident in California."

Speaking last month, Rickie Fowler provided an update on Woods’ rehab.

“I know he's been getting after it as far as rehab goes, that takes up most of his day,” said Fowler. “I know as kind of stubborn as he is and being as big of a kind of golf nerd as all of us are, he's putting the work in.

“I know it's been tough. It's a long road till now, he's got a long road ahead, but he's putting the work in.”

Back in May, in an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, his first media appearance since the crash, Woods opened up on his rehab process.

• Matthew picks three rookies for Solheim team

• European Tour trio secure PGA Tour cards

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said in the interview. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No.1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

