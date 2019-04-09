Tiger Woods has a WAY cooler back garden than you!

How cool is your back garden?



Chances are it’s nowhere near as cool as Tiger Woods’.

The former world No.1 has revealed in his latest chat with GOLFTV’s Henni Zuel that not only does he have his own practice holes at home, he also sets them up to help him prepare for the biggest events of the year.

Take The Masters, for example. Three times a winner in the first men’s major of the season, you could forgive Tiger for thinking he knows every square inch of Augusta National like the back of his hand.



• Could one of these guys break Augusta's rookie curse?

• 7 huge names not yet qualified for The Masters

That’s as maybe but it doesn’t stop him getting his garden holes into Augusta-like condition in the build-up.

Tiger on the Masters 💬



Part 1: The Prep pic.twitter.com/4LH5GNM0dz — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) April 4, 2019

“All we do is just get the Sub-Air going, double cut, double roll every day, and we'll get them up to probably about 14, 15 on a Stimp and where they're just baked out,” Woods explained.

That’s right. He has his own Sub-Air system and gets his greens to run as fast as 15 on the Stimpmeter – that’s how seriously Tiger takes the majors.



• 15 stunning photos of Augusta in the early years



He went on to admit that Augusta has a special place in his heart.

“It’s the best thing that we have in our sport,” he said. “Each and every year, we get to go to a place that is like heaven to us.

“It is perfect… manicured. It’s just us. Golfers and their caddies. Pure golf. It’s the best.”

• Tipping Rose to win The Masters? You might want to reconsider...



Even so, he’s remaining coy on his prospects of winning there this year for the first time since 2005.

“I’ve got a lot of work between now and then for that to even be a reality,” he said. “That would be special. But let’s get back to what it’s going to take.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work. It’s going to take a lot of proper execution. And a little bit of luck here and there. But I have to do the right things in order to make that happen.”



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO PLAY BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF '19 FOR FREE!

