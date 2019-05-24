search
Tiger Woods has hilarious reaction to man's $85k Masters bet

Tiger Woods has hilarious reaction to man's $85k Masters bet

By Michael McEwan24 May, 2019
If you're wondering if Tiger Woods heard about the guy who pocketed over $1m on a bet that he would win The Masters last month, the answer is yes - and he loved it.

Woods, who ended an 11-year wait for a 15th major title at Augusta National, is in Las Vegas this weekend for his annual 'Tiger Jam' charity fundraiser. 

As part of the occasion, he was at Shadow Creek Golf Club - scene of his much-maligned pay-per-view match with Phil Mickelson last November - to give a clinic to some specially invited guests. 

One of those was film producer Adam Weinraub, who asked the 43-year-old if he'd heard about the $85,000 bet Wisconsonite James Adducci placed on Woods to win the Green Jacket last month - a bet that earned the first-time sports bettor a whopping $1,190,000!

"Tiger, what do you think about the guy who bet $85,000 for you to win the Masters," Weinraub is heard asking.

Woods' reply is simply brilliant.

[WARNING: CONTAINS A NAUGHTY WORD!]

"F**king great bet". 

Superb!

Oh, and the "dumbass for the grand slam part" bit that he mentions at the end of the clip?

Yeah, he's talking about this.

Tiger missed the cut at the second men's major of the season, the US PGA, last weekend but announced earlier this week that he intends to play once more before next month's US Open at Pebble Beach.

