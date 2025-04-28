Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tiger Woods has fallen to a new low in his illustrious career this week.

As pointed out by Nosferatu, a popular X account, the 15-time major champion has reached his lowest-ever world ranking.

Woods’ previous low was 1,328th position in November 2023, but he’s slumped to world No. 1,341 as a result of sitting on the sidelines.

He is yet to tee it up in a competitive tour event since The Open at Royal Troon last July, after he withdrew from the Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods hosts the 20-man event in the Bahamas but had failed to recover from back surgery in time to compete at the Albany Course.

The 49-year-old then ruptured his left Achilles tendon in March, as he ramped up return preparations ahead of the Masters.

Of course, Woods’ world ranking is set to slip even further this year, with his latest injury setback expected to rule him out for the remainder of 2025, possibly longer.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” he told fans on social media.

“This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab. Thank you for all the support.”

Woods confirmed the procedure went well and, despite being expected to make a full recovery, is likely to face a return no earlier than next February.

A possible starting point for Woods, who will be 50 years old and eligible to play on the Champions Tour, could be the Genesis Invitational.

Meanwhile, Woods previously spent a record 683 weeks atop the Official World Golf Rankings.

It’s a record that looks impossible to match, with Greg Norman’s 331 weeks still the closest.

Woods last won ranking points at last year’s Masters, where he made the cut for a record 24th consecutive time.