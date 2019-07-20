Tiger Woods: I just want to go home

By the time you read this, Tiger Woods will probably be somewhere over the Atlantic as his private jet speeds back to the States.



The Masters champion's miserable week at Royal Portrush ended this afternoon when he missed the cut in the 148th Open Championship.

Woods winced his way through a one-under 70 round that repaired some of the damage done by yesterday's ugly 78. However, that wasn't even close to being good enough to see the 15th time major champion through to the weekend, resulting in the third missed Open cut of his career.

Afterwards, Woods - who gave a bleak update on his physical condition following his first round - admitted that there was only one thing on his mind: getting out of town as soon as possible.



"I just want some time off just to get away from it," said Woods, who went on a family vacation to the Far East between last month's US Open and this week. "I had a long trip to Thailand and then trying to get ready for this event. It's been a lot of travel, a lot of time in the air, a lot of moving around and different hotels and everything.

"I just want to go home."

Woods added that he intends to skip next week's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational with a view to getting himself ready for the PGA Tour season finale.

"I'm going to take a couple of weeks off and get ready for the playoffs," he said. "We've got the playoffs coming up, and anything can happen. "Last year, I almost stole the whole FedExCup at the very end. So get ready for those events. And after that then have a break."