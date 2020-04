Ever wondered how the other half live?

A quick peek inside Tiger Woods’ $41million Florida mansion should help satisfy that urge.

For the first time ever, thanks to SplashNews.com and The Sun, pictures have emerged from inside the 15-time major champion’s beautiful home on ultra-exclusive, uber-swanky Jupiter Island.

And yes, it’s every bit as magnificent as you’d expect.

Hit the NEXT button below to take the virtual tour.