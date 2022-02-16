Tiger Woods insists he will make tour return

Tiger Woods insisted he will make a return to golf – but admitted he has a “long way to go”.

After being seriously hurt in a car crash almost a year ago, the 15-time major winner revealed he had nearly lost his right leg and was “lucky to be alive”.

Various claims have been made about his future, including suggestions he would never feature on the tour again.

But Woods insisted he will be back, albeit on a reduced schedule.

“Will I come back? Yes. Will I come back and play a full schedule? No,” he said ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which he is hosting.

“I can play certain events here and there but on a full-time schedule, that will never happen again. I will pick and choose my events.”

“I wish I could tell you when I’ll be playing again. I want to know but I don’t,” Woods added.

“My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip, putt and hit short irons really well but I haven’t done any long stuff.

“It takes time. What is frustrating is it’s not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place and I’m not. I’m getting better but not at the speed I would like.

“I am a lot stronger than I was at the PNC. I can play weekend warrior golf – that's easy – but to be able to play six rounds of golf – it's the cumulative effect.

“I have a long way to go. I have had to work through a lot of different surgeries but I have got this far. Every day is a fight and I welcome the fight.”

Speculation has been rife that Woods could make a fitting return to competitive action at the Masters in April – but he hinted he would not be ready.

However, the 46-year-old did suggest he could take part in the traditional par-3 competition in tournament week.

“That’s just a practice round – I could do that now,” he said.

“It’s the competitive stuff and how much that takes out of you.

“Whether I do that or not, I don’t know.”