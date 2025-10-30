Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We don’t know where Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf, but we now know where it won’t be.

The 15-time major champion, currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and a more recent seventh back surgery, has confirmed he won’t play in the Hero World Challenge.

Woods, 49, will host the $5 million event in the Bahamas from December 4-7, but he won’t tee it up in his event for a second consecutive year.

There were fresh fears for his future on the course earlier this month, when Woods took to social media to announce that he had lumbar replacement surgery in his L4/5 Lumbar spine in New York.

“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken,” wrote the world No.1. “The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.

“I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”

Whilst Woods wouldn’t have qualified for the event through his ever-sliding world ranking, he could’ve been added to the field as a tournament invite.

Instead, the three players awarded invites to the event were American trio Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel and Jordan Spieth.

Two-time champion Scottie Scheffler will defend his title in Albany, meanwhile. He headlines the 20-player field that features five of the top ten players in the world. Scheffler is also one of three past champions in the field, joined by 2016 champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2014 winner Spieth.

The field features nine golfers who have combined to win 15 major championships. Nine 2025 Ryder Cup players, including Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka from the winning European Team, will tee it up alongside Team USA captain Keegan Bradley and Team Europe vice-captain Alex Noren.

And there will be debuts for three players at this year’s Hero World Challenge. US Open champ JJ Spaun, Genesis Scottish Open winner Chris Gotterup and Zurich Classic winner Andrew Novak will make their tournament bows.

