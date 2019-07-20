For once, the scorecard doesn’t tell the whole story.



After labouring to a seven-over 78, which included seven bogeys and just a solitary birdie, Tiger Woods revealed that he is once again struggling with his back.

Woods, who won his 15th major at The Masters just ninety-six days ago, told reporters at Royal Portrush that he is physically unable to hit certain shots, resulting in him being unable to shape the ball both ways.

Admitting that he is ‘sore’ after the first day, the world No.5 said: “I’m just not moving as well as I would like.

“It’s just the way it is. It’s just father time and some of the procedures I’ve had. It’s just the way it’s going to be. Like I’ve said, one of the reasons I’m playing less tournaments this year is so that I can hopefully prolong my career and be out here a little longer.”

Woods visibly grimaced after his very first shot of the day and cut a despondent figure as he conceded that seven-over was the ‘best I could do’.

“Playing at this elite level, you’ve got to be spot on,” he added. “These guys are too good. There are too many guys who are playing well and I’m just not one of them.



“My warm-up wasn’t very good. I had a hard time moving. I’m just trying to piece together a swing that will get me around the golf course.”



Woods, 43, added that he was going straight for treatment after completing his media responsibilities.



He is scheduled to begin his second round at 10.09am on Friday morning, giving him barely more than a 14-hour turnaround.

Asked if he would definitely appear for round two, he replied: “I’ll be there.”

