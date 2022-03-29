search
Tiger Woods: Masters rumours intensify after latest sighting

Tiger Woods: Masters rumours intensify after latest sighting

By Jamie Hall28 March, 2022
We’re now just days away from the Masters – and the will he/won’t he debate continues to rage over Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major winner hasn’t played a round of tournament golf, other than the PNC with son Charlie, since suffering a horror car crash early last year.

But unlike several other past champions, including Phil Mickelson, Woods has not announced his withdrawal from the first major of the year, which takes place next week.

In fact, the official Masters website still lists him among the field, leading to speculation he could be set for his competitive return.

• Scots rookie wins Qatar Masters

• St Andrews lights up for Open countdown

Those rumours ramped up another gear over the weekend after he was spotted playing Medalist Golf Club in Florida – a well-known practice spot for tour pros.

In a since-deleted video posted on social media, Woods can be seen hitting a shot.

Tiger has previously been coy on a possible return date, although he insisted he will be back on tour at some point.

At the Genesis Invitational, where he was tournament host, Woods was asked about when he would be back.

“It takes time,” he said.

• Westwood blasts reporter over Bland tweet

• Plans for new links move a step closer

“What is frustrating is it’s not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place and I’m not. I’m getting better but not at the speed I would like.

“I am a lot stronger than I was at the PNC. I can play weekend warrior golf – that's easy – but to be able to play six rounds of golf – it's the cumulative effect.

“I have a long way to go. I have had to work through a lot of different surgeries but I have got this far. Every day is a fight and I welcome the fight.”

