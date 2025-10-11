Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

There are fresh fears for Tiger Woods’ playing future following confirmation that the 15-time major champion underwent back surgery on Friday.

The former world No.1 took to social media to announce that he had lumbar replacement surgery in his L4/5 Lumbar spine in New York.

The procedure was performed by Dr Sheeraz Qureshi and his team at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and was deemed “successful”.

“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken,” wrote Woods.

“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.

“I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”

• Richard Bland to settle $1million fines before big LIV Golf change

• European hero rules himself out of Ryder Cup captaincy race

Woods hasn’t hit a competitive shot on the PGA Tour since missing the cut in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Shortly afterwards, he underwent surgery on his lower back to alleviate “back spasms and pain” that had limited his playing schedule for most of the year.

In March this year, as he ramped up his return to action, he suffered a ruptured Achilles, which also required surgery and which has sidelined him ever since.

There was no known timetable for his return to golf from that latest setback but the expectation is that it will now be delayed further following this latest setback.

Woods has been plagued by various injury setbacks throughout his career, and particularly since 2008, when he was forced to undergo an ACL reconstruction on his left knee shortly after winning the US Open, his 14th major title.

• LIV star stuns Scottish golfers by winning mini-tour event

• Ex-US Ryder Cup captain left ‘embarrassed’ by crowd abuse

He had his first significant back surgery in April 2014, which forced him to miss The Masters for the first time as a professional. He had subsequent back procedures in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2024, the 2017 operation including a spinal fusion.

In 2021, Woods underwent emergency surgery for comminuted open fractures to his right leg, and trauma to his right ankle following a near-fatal car accident. This included a rod in his tibia, as well as pins and screws in his foot and ankle.

He subsequently required a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle to treat post-traumatic arthritis.

Woods turns 50 on December 30 this year.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content