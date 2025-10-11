Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
There are fresh fears for Tiger Woods’ playing future following confirmation that the 15-time major champion underwent back surgery on Friday.
The former world No.1 took to social media to announce that he had lumbar replacement surgery in his L4/5 Lumbar spine in New York.
The procedure was performed by Dr Sheeraz Qureshi and his team at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and was deemed “successful”.
“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken,” wrote Woods.
“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.
“I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”
• Richard Bland to settle $1million fines before big LIV Golf change
• European hero rules himself out of Ryder Cup captaincy race
Woods hasn’t hit a competitive shot on the PGA Tour since missing the cut in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.
Shortly afterwards, he underwent surgery on his lower back to alleviate “back spasms and pain” that had limited his playing schedule for most of the year.
In March this year, as he ramped up his return to action, he suffered a ruptured Achilles, which also required surgery and which has sidelined him ever since.
There was no known timetable for his return to golf from that latest setback but the expectation is that it will now be delayed further following this latest setback.
Woods has been plagued by various injury setbacks throughout his career, and particularly since 2008, when he was forced to undergo an ACL reconstruction on his left knee shortly after winning the US Open, his 14th major title.
• LIV star stuns Scottish golfers by winning mini-tour event
• Ex-US Ryder Cup captain left ‘embarrassed’ by crowd abuse
He had his first significant back surgery in April 2014, which forced him to miss The Masters for the first time as a professional. He had subsequent back procedures in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2024, the 2017 operation including a spinal fusion.
In 2021, Woods underwent emergency surgery for comminuted open fractures to his right leg, and trauma to his right ankle following a near-fatal car accident. This included a rod in his tibia, as well as pins and screws in his foot and ankle.
He subsequently required a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle to treat post-traumatic arthritis.
Woods turns 50 on December 30 this year.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
Future Ryder Cup host venues: Here are all the confirmed courses
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses