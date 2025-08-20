Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Recently appointed PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has announced the creation of a new committee that will be chaired by Tiger Woods.

The “Future Competition Committee” will chair a committee of six players, including Woods, and three business leaders to influence future PGA Tour decisions.

It was unveiled by Rolapp as he addressed the media for the first time ahead of this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake, in Atlanta.

The new group is tasked with improving and developing a new future competition model, as well as having a heavy influence on general Tour business.

Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell are the other players who will join Woods on the board, while Joe Gorder, John Henry and Theo Epstein will serve as the executives.

“The PGA Tour is certainly fortunate to benefit from his experience and his time and his dedication,” Rolapp said of Woods. “That will be important to this effort, and I’m personally grateful for Tiger for offering to take this on.”

He continued: “The committee makeup was deliberate and thought through. Clearly, it’s player led. The player input to this is extremely important.

“All are deeply experienced, and all are in different places in their career. So that diversity of viewpoint will be very important. The others have deep experience in the sports world and deep experience in commercial matters.

“There will be a few guiding principles of this committee that I will ask them to do, and these principles are key characteristics of what I think will be a successful competitive model going forward.

“The first one of those characteristics is competitive parity. All sports, all sports chase competitive parity. The PGA Tour has incredible competitive parity and balance among its players today.

“Anyone on Tour who’s a good enough golfer should have a shot at winning, and we’re going to lean into that and preserve that.

“The second key characteristic is scarcity. A focus on the Tour’s top players to compete together more often in events that feel special for fans and feel special for the players.

“Finally, the third principle will be simplicity. Competition should be easy to follow. The regular season and postseason should be connected in a way that builds towards a Tour Championship in a way that all sports fans can understand.”

Rolapp made his intentions towards change clear, insisting that fans can expect to see widespread tweaks in the near future.

At the heart of those, he hinted, could be the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs, which conclude for the 2025 season this week.

“I don’t think fans should expect anything we’re doing now to exist in perpetuity in general,” Rolapp explained. “I think that gets back to my earlier comments that if we’re doing our job, we’re going to constantly innovate and get better.”

Meanwhile, Rolapp addressed bringing LIV golfers back into fields with PGA Tour players, to allow the best to compete against the best on a more regular basis.

“Golf fans want to see the best competition possible in the sport that they love in a competitive model that makes sense,” he said.

“Look, I think I’m going to focus on what I can control. I would offer to you that the best collection of golfers in the world are on the PGA Tour.

“I think there’s a bunch of metrics that demonstrate that, from rankings to viewership to whatever you want to pick. I’m going to lean into that and strengthen that.

“I will also say that to the extent we can do anything that’s going to further strengthen the PGA Tour, we’ll do that, and I’m interested in exploring whatever strengthens the PGA Tour.”

The American also explained that he has not spoken to anyone from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV Golf. Albeit, he has sat down with Guy Kinnings of the DP World Tour to discuss how that circuit fits into the PGA Tour’s competitive model.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.