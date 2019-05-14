Tiger Woods not impressed by John Daly's buggy

Add Tiger Woods to the list of people unimpressed by John Daly being allowed to use a cart at this week’s US PGA Championship.



Daly, the 1991 champion, has been granted approval by the PGA of America to use a buggy in the second men’s major of the season, taking place at Bethpage this week.

This is because he claims to be unable to walk more than six holes at a time because of arthritis in his right knee.



• Former champ WDs from PGA with injury

• US PGA 2019: Our writers' predictions

He will become the first player to use a buggy in a major since Casey Martin, who was allowed to use one in the 1998 and 2012 US Opens but not everybody is impressed – Masters champion Woods among them.



• US PGA 2019: Tee times for Rounds 1&2



Asked for his thoughts on Daly’s cart during his pre-tournament press conference today, Woods took a long pause, before saying: “Well, I walked with a broken leg, so…”



• Where will future editions of the US PGA be played?



The 43-year-old is, of course, referring to the 2008 US Open Championship at Torrey Pines, which he won despite being almost incapacitated with a double stress fracture of his left tibia, the result of rehabbing following arthroscopic surgery on his knee in April of that year.



• QUIZ - How many ex US PGA champs can you name?



Daly is a regular on the PGA Tour Champions, which allows players to use carts. The last time he played an event without a cart was the Omega European Masters on the European Tour last September.