HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods not impressed by John Daly's buggy

Golf News

Tiger Woods not impressed by John Daly's buggy

By Michael McEwan14 May, 2019
Tiger Woods John Daly US PGA 2019 US PGA Championship Bethpage Major Championships golf carts buggies
Tiger Woods 2019 Us Pga Presser

Add Tiger Woods to the list of people unimpressed by John Daly being allowed to use a cart at this week’s US PGA Championship.

Daly, the 1991 champion, has been granted approval by the PGA of America to use a buggy in the second men’s major of the season, taking place at Bethpage this week.

This is because he claims to be unable to walk more than six holes at a time because of arthritis in his right knee.

• Former champ WDs from PGA with injury

• US PGA 2019: Our writers' predictions

He will become the first player to use a buggy in a major since Casey Martin, who was allowed to use one in the 1998 and 2012 US Opens but not everybody is impressed – Masters champion Woods among them.

• US PGA 2019: Tee times for Rounds 1&2

John Daly Buggy 2

Asked for his thoughts on Daly’s cart during his pre-tournament press conference today, Woods took a long pause, before saying: “Well, I walked with a broken leg, so…”

• Where will future editions of the US PGA be played?

The 43-year-old is, of course, referring to the 2008 US Open Championship at Torrey Pines, which he won despite being almost incapacitated with a double stress fracture of his left tibia, the result of rehabbing following arthroscopic surgery on his knee in April of that year.

• QUIZ - How many ex US PGA champs can you name?

Daly is a regular on the PGA Tour Champions, which allows players to use carts. The last time he played an event without a cart was the Omega European Masters on the European Tour last September.

