We might see Tiger Woods back on TV sooner than expected, albeit probably not with a golf club in his hand.

The 15-time major champion got golf fans excited again last month when he was filmed hitting balls for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left Achilles tendon in March.

But before anyone could even speculate where he’d tee up next, Woods, 49, was back on the operating table. Woods announced last week that he’d undergone spinal surgery, a seventh back procedure in 11 years.

“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken,” he wrote on X.

“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc (sic) fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc (sic) replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”

So, is there a fresh timetable for a return to competitive golf? Not quite. But Woods has shared an update on where he’ll be in the early stages of 2026.

While he had been expected to play in TGL events, Woods will at least be present in Florida at the SoFi Centre.

In response to a tweet from his Jupiter Golf Links squad, he wrote: “I’ll be there for every match!

“Looking forward to seeing everyone on January 13th for our home opener. And @willlowerygolf, hands off my sticks!”

Jupiter Links GC, made up of Woods, Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, are scheduled to take on New York Golf Club in their first match of the 2026 season.

Woods played four matches in the indoor league this year and as far as we know, that’s where we’ll see him next.

