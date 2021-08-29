search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods’ old putter sells for mind-blowing sum at auction

Golf News

Tiger Woods’ old putter sells for mind-blowing sum at auction

By bunkered.co.uk29 August, 2021
Tiger Woods Scotty Cameron Golden Age Golf Auctions Tiger Tracker Putters Tour News
Titleist Tiger Woods Putter 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

In the same weekend that he celebrated a quarter of a century as a professional golfer, Tiger Woods has set yet another record.

A back-up putter once owned by the 15-time major champion sold at auction on Sunday for an incredible amount of money.

An eye-watering $393,300! 

• Matthew picks three rookies for Solheim team

• European Tour trio secure PGA Tour cards

Unsurprisingly, it is believed to be the most expensive golf club ever sold.

The 2002 Scotty Cameron went under the hammer through Golden Age Golf Auctions having reportedly spent the last 18 years at various locations in the Far East, the Middle East and Europe.

https://www.bunkered.co.uk/golf-news/win-amazing-prizes-with-the-bunkered-youtube-raffle

The club was produced specifically by Cameron for Woods and is a red dot Newport II 2002 model – one of only seven such back-ups believed to be in existence. It was accompanied by a 2003 letter from Cameron himself declaring its authenticity.

• Report: 'Woods hasn't played golf at all'

• WATCH: Former Masters champ has hole-in-one

Although never used in competition by Woods, this back-up was used by the former world No.1 to practice and experiment with.

A 2001 Scotty Cameron back-up used by Woods was sold for just under $155,000 almost a year ago.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Related Articles - Golden Age Golf Auctions

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
play button
PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"It's fine" - Brooks Koepka weighs in on fan behaviour
New Netflix show to go behind the scenes of the PGA Tour
"I was battling for my life" - Patrick Reed opens up on recent hospitalisation
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on Koepka, hecklers and the Ryder Cup
Paige Spiranac unveils her own Ryder Cup-inspired towels

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow