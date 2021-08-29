In the same weekend that he celebrated a quarter of a century as a professional golfer, Tiger Woods has set yet another record.

A back-up putter once owned by the 15-time major champion sold at auction on Sunday for an incredible amount of money.

An eye-watering $393,300!

Unsurprisingly, it is believed to be the most expensive golf club ever sold.

The 2002 Scotty Cameron went under the hammer through Golden Age Golf Auctions having reportedly spent the last 18 years at various locations in the Far East, the Middle East and Europe.





The club was produced specifically by Cameron for Woods and is a red dot Newport II 2002 model – one of only seven such back-ups believed to be in existence. It was accompanied by a 2003 letter from Cameron himself declaring its authenticity.

Although never used in competition by Woods, this back-up was used by the former world No.1 to practice and experiment with.

A 2001 Scotty Cameron back-up used by Woods was sold for just under $155,000 almost a year ago.