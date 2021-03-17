search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods provides fresh update following horror crash

Golf News

Tiger Woods provides fresh update following horror crash

By Michael McEwan17 March, 2021
Tiger Woods

Just under a month after he was involved in a near-fatal car crash, Tiger Woods has been discharged from hospital.

The 15-time major champion revealed the news in an update to his supporters posted on social media. 

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," wrote Woods. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

• PGA Tour announces "Ryder Cup for seniors"

• Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

• WATCH - Sergio misses tap-in at The PLAYERS

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. 

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Woods, 45, was travelling alone in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles, when, shortly after 7am local time on February 23, his car left the road and rolled multiple times.

He had to be pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV and required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle.

• Rory has no plans to change coach or caddie

• WATCH - DeChambeau TOPS drive at Sawgrass

One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot.

Two weeks ago, investigating officers executed a search warrant to recover 'black box' data from the former world No.1's vehicle to better established how and why the crash happened. No charges have been brought against Woods.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Lee Westwood to change caddie for the Masters
Padraig Harrington shares six reasons for an equipment rollback
Tiger Woods provides fresh update following horror crash
PGA Tour announces "Ryder Cup for seniors"
Martin Kaymer reveals “big goals” on PGA Tour return

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow