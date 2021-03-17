Tiger Woods provides fresh update following horror crash

Just under a month after he was involved in a near-fatal car crash, Tiger Woods has been discharged from hospital.

The 15-time major champion revealed the news in an update to his supporters posted on social media.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," wrote Woods. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Woods, 45, was travelling alone in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles, when, shortly after 7am local time on February 23, his car left the road and rolled multiple times.

He had to be pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV and required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle.

One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot.

Two weeks ago, investigating officers executed a search warrant to recover 'black box' data from the former world No.1's vehicle to better established how and why the crash happened. No charges have been brought against Woods.