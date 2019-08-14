Tiger Woods provides injury update

Tiger Woods has confirmed he WILL play in this week’s BMW Championship.

There had been some speculation over the 15-time major winner’s participation in the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season after he withdrew ahead of the second round of last week’s Northern Trust at Liberty National with a mild oblique strain.

However, speaking to reporters at Medinah after playing nine holes of today’s pro-am, Woods revealed he intends to play.

• Rory hails this season as his "most consistent by far"

• Topgolf is coming to Glasgow

• Another Scottish course faces threat of closure

“I feel way, way better,” said the Masters champion. “It was nice to take those days off. I had to just let it calm down and get a bunch of treatment on it. It feels so much better. I played the front nine today. Played quite well which was nice. Nice to see and nice to feel. Took the back nine off, chipped and putted for a bit. It definitely doesn’t feel like it did on Friday, that’s for sure.”

REVIEWED - 2019 TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS

Woods added that the problems that forced him out of last week’s tournament prematurely most likely were as a result of the compensations he has had to make in his swing following spinal fusion surgery in April 2017.

VOTE FOR SCOTLAND'S BEST GOLF EXPERIENCE

“The forces have got to somewhere and, unfortunately, when I make any kinds of tweaks or changes to my swing it’s like a new body part’s aching,” he said. “I can’t play around the back like I used to. Things flare up. I’ve tried to make tweaks all year to ease the stress of my back whilst still playing. Unfortunately, I haven’t really done a very good job of that but, when I have, I’ve hit the ball quite well.

• Pepperell sorry for DeChambeau 'twit' tweet



“I was really excited about what I was doing at Liberty National. I made some nice changes but, obviously, didn’t feel very well on Thursday.”

By withdrawing from last week’s tournament, Woods fell outside the top 30 on the FedEx Cup standings and likely needs at a top-15 finish this week to advance to next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake, where he is the defending champion.