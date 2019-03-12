Tiger Woods provides update on neck injury

Stand down, panic-stricken Tiger fans. Looks like your man is okay.



After sitting out last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck strain that had been troubling him for “a few weeks”, 14-time major winner Tiger Woods is set to return to action in this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

The former world No.1 spent several hours with putting coach Matt Killen on the practice green at the course yesterday and spoke briefly to Golfweek to give an update on his physical condition.



• Molinari's Bay Hill win is even better with Italian commentary



• Rory's Sunday struggles continue at Bay Hill



"Everything is good," said Woods. "I feel good. I needed last week off."

He added that withdrawing from Bay Hill last week was a precautionary measure – no surprise given his catalogue of injury problems over the past few years.

• WATCH - DJ has a pretty awesome 'lefty' swing

• WATCH - Pro FIVE-PUTTS from five feet

"I didn't want to push it,” he said. “No need to. Not at my age. Can't do that anymore." Woods, a two-time winner at Sawgrass, is scheduled to tee off his first round at 2.30pm (UK) on Thursay in the company of defending champion Webb Simpson and the 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.