Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tiger Woods had provided a fresh update on whether he will take to the Ryder Cup hotseat next year.

The 48-year-old held talks with PGA of America chief Seth Waugh after the Masters, as the biennial battle at Bethpage looms.

European captain Luke Donald has been on a scouting mission of the New York venue where the sides will renew their rivalry next September, as well as naming two vice-captains.

But the man in charge of Team USA is yet to be decided, with Woods explaining the decision could be dictated by the time he is spending on the PGA Tour board.

“We’re still talking,” Woods said, ahead of the PGA Championship at Valhalla. “There’s nothing that has been confirmed yet. We’re still working on what that might look like.

• PGA Championship – Round 1 tee times

• Scheffler set for PGA Championship after birth of son

“Also, whether or not I have the time to do it. I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it.

“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players, and the fans and as I said, all of Team USA.

“I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

It comes after Woods teased that a decision could be imminent, when speaking from Augusta National last month.

Prior to that, Woods surfaced a similar dilemma to his current concerns by arguing there was “too much at stake with our tour to think about a Ryder Cup”.

Meanwhile, despite being reluctant to comment on negotiations, Tiger Woods admits he was ‘surprised’ by Jimmy Dunne’s resignation.

Dunne was a key figure in the attempt to strike a deal between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) before handing in his notice yesterday.

• ‘Stars are aligning’ – Rory McIlroy on PGA Championship hopes

• PGA Championship: When and where to watch on TV

The architect of the framework agreement said he was frustrated by a lack of “meaningful progress” since last June, whilst describing his position as “utterly superfluous”.

But Woods said progress has been made, as he heaped praise on Dunne.

“The amount of work and dedication that he put into the board and to the PGA Tour, it’s been incredible,” Woods said.

“It was a bit surprising that he resigned yesterday and just how it all came about, but, no, his role and his help, then what he’s been able to do for the PGA Tour has been great.”

“We’re working on negotiations with PIF. It’s ongoing; it’s fluid; it changes day-to-day. Has there been progress? Yes.

“But it’s an ongoing negotiation, so a lot of work ahead for all of us with this process, and so we’re making steps, and it may not be giant steps, but we’re making steps.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.