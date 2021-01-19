search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods pushes back start to 2021 after back op

Golf News

Tiger Woods pushes back start to 2021 after back op

By Michael McEwan19 January, 2021
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is set for a delayed start to 2021 after undergoing yet another procedure on his bothersome back.

The 15-time major champion had been expected to play in next week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, an event that he has won seven times. 

However, it has tonight been revealed that the 45-year-old will miss that tournament as well as the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles from February 18-21.

Woods most recent appearance came in December at the PNC Championship, where he played alongside his ten-year-old son, Charlie.

• Bob MacIntyre has Ryder Cup 'in my sights'

• Major champion wary over the return of fans

• Monty teams up with bunkered Golf Breaks

"Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship," said a statement posted on Woods' Twitter account.

"His doctors and team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery."

Woods himself added: "I look forward to begin training am focused on getting back out on tour."

Tiger has undergone a number of procedures on his back throughout his career, most notably in April 2017 when he had spinal fusion surgery. Following that, he posted an update on his website which read: “I’m optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain. 

• Thomas dropped by sponsor over remark

• Register for the virtual Scottish Golf Show

"When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling for so long.”

Two years later, he won The Masters at Augusta National, ending an 11-year major drought. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
play button
IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review
Callaway
play button
HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review
Cobra
play button
WHY THIS SHOULD BE YOUR NEXT SPLIT SET - Callaway Apex irons review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup star reveals he is set to skip Scottish Open
Matthew Wolff details crucial lesson he learned in 2020
Justin Thomas "upset" by Ralph Lauren decision
Rory McIlroy weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy
Tiger Woods pushes back start to 2021 after back op

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow