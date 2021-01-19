Tiger Woods is set for a delayed start to 2021 after undergoing yet another procedure on his bothersome back.

The 15-time major champion had been expected to play in next week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, an event that he has won seven times.

However, it has tonight been revealed that the 45-year-old will miss that tournament as well as the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles from February 18-21.

Woods most recent appearance came in December at the PNC Championship, where he played alongside his ten-year-old son, Charlie.

"Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship," said a statement posted on Woods' Twitter account.

"His doctors and team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery."



Woods himself added: "I look forward to begin training am focused on getting back out on tour."



Tiger has undergone a number of procedures on his back throughout his career, most notably in April 2017 when he had spinal fusion surgery. Following that, he posted an update on his website which read: “I’m optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain.

"When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling for so long.”

Two years later, he won The Masters at Augusta National, ending an 11-year major drought.