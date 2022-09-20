search
Tiger Woods' putter fetches eye-watering sum

By Jamie Hall20 September, 2022
Tiger Woods Putter Auction

A putter used and signed by Tiger Woods has sold for more than $300,000.

The Scotty Cameron Newport 2, which dates back to around 2005, is believed to have been a backup for a number of Woods’ major wins.

He is reported to have used it for practice, although he stuck with the same “gamer” putter for tournament rounds.

The 15-time major winner signed the club before donating it to a fundraiser at the Tiger Woods Learning Centre, and it has belonged to the same owner ever since.

It isn’t the first piece of Woods memorabilia to fetch a mind-blowing amount.

Last year another putter was sold for $393,000.

And earlier this year, the irons Woods used for his legendary “Tiger Slam” - when he won four successive majors between 2000 and 2001 - went for more than $5million.

"The golf collecting industry has traditionally lagged behind other sports. But that’s been changing in a big way as collectors race to acquire the best Tiger Woods items," said Ryan Carey of Golden Age Auctions, which managed the sale.

"Over the past year, Tiger Woods has become his own collecting category. Collectors are starting to treat him and collect him like other GOATs - Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Mickey Mantle."

