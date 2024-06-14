Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tiger Woods has cast serious doubt over his future in major championships.

The 48-year-old – who fell to another missed cut at Pinehurst – insisted he is unsure whether he will tee it up in the Open or US Open again.

Woods conceded his frustration after Friday’s round; despite admitting he played well enough to contend this week.

“Well, it’s one of those things where in order to win a golf tournament, you have to make the cut,” he said. “I can’t win the tournament from where I’m at, so it certainly is frustrating.

“I thought I played well enough to be up there in contention. It just didn’t work out.

“As far as my last Open Championship or US Open Championship, I don’t know what that is. It may or may not be.”

The 15-time major champion returned to a limited schedule this season after sitting on the sidelines between April and December last year.

Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship before teeing it up in the US Open on a special exemption.

He accepted it with open arms after becoming the latest recipient of the prestigious Bob Jones award, the USGA’s highest honor.

It was his final route into the championship, given his past champion exemption ran out in 2019.

As a Claret Jug holder under the age of 60, Woods’ place in the Open is safe, but added that it’ll be his last appearance of this season.

“I’ve only got one more tournament this season,” he said. “I don’t think even if I win the British Open, I don’t think I’ll be in the Playoffs. Just one more event and then I’ll come back whenever I come back.”

After Thursday’s opener, Woods claimed he was “physically getting better” but, ultimately, missing the weekend has been the biggest takeaway from North Carolina.

“I’m not here for the weekend,” he said, when pressed for any positives. “Granted, my ball-striking and felt like my putting was good enough to be in contention, and I’m not.

“Yes, it is frustrating because I’m not here to have a chance to win on the weekend.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.