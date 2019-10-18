search
Tiger Woods reveals "big goal" he has yet to tick off

Golf News

Tiger Woods reveals “big goal” he has yet to tick off

By Michael McEwan18 October, 2019
Masters champion Tiger Woods has revealed that he has his sights set on representing the USA in next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 43-year-old, who will play in Japan next week in the inaugural ZOZO Championship, missed the sport’s long-awaited return to the Olympic fold in Rio in 2016 through injury.

Speaking to Reuters, he revealed how significant it would be for him to take part in the quadrennial sporting showpiece.

"Making the Olympic team is a big goal,” said Woods. “I don't see myself having too many opportunities other than next year.

"Four years from now, at the next Olympic Games, I'll be 48 years old. To be one of the top Americans at that age is going to be tough.”

Woods attending the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 as a seven-year-old and admitted it made a huge impression on him.

“To have the opportunity to be a part of the Olympics, because golf in my lifetime wasn't a part of the Olympics, is an important aspect for us and the growth of the game,” he added.

"The game has become so global, and so reaching, that I think the Olympic Games is a great extension of that and I'd like to be a part of it."

Golf returned to the Olympic fold in Rio de Janeiro after a 112-year absence. Team GB’s Justin Rose won the men’s gold medal, with Henrik Stenson taking silver for Sweden and Matt Kuchar bringing home bronze for the USA.

