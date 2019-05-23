Tiger Woods reveals where he's playing next

Hey, Tiger fans.



Your man has confirmed that he’s playing before the US Open in three weeks’ time.

The 15-time major champion announced on Twitter this afternoon that he intends to play in next week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.



• HUGE name commits to 2019 Scottish Open

• Mickelson confident of completing career grand slam

It will be the 43-year-old’s first competitive appearance since he missed the cut at the US PGA Championship last week.

It will be the only event that Woods plays prior to the US Open, which gets underway at Pebble Beach on June 13. The world No.6 didn’t play at all between winning the Masters in April and pegging it up at Bethpage for the US PGA.

Ohio next week for the @MemorialGolf, then Pebble for the @usopengolf. Looking forward to getting out there again. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2019

Woods is a five-time winner of the Memorial. He only had one major to his name when he won the tournament for the first time in 1999.



• What "really p***** off" US PGA champ Koepka?



That was the first of three successive wins in the tournament. He got his hands on the trophy again in 2009, pipping Jim Furyk to the title, before claiming it again in 2012.

Woods needs only one more PGA Tour title to tie Sam Snead’s record haul of 82 wins.



He finished in a tie for 23rd at the Memorial last year.

