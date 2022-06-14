search
Tiger Woods rules himself OUT of the US Open

Golf News

Tiger Woods rules himself OUT of the US Open

By Jamie Hall07 June, 2022
Tiger Woods US Open Tiger Tracker Major Championships Tour News
Tiger Woods Rick Reilly

Tiger Woods will not be at next week’s US Open – but insisted he still plans to play Thee 150th Open. 

The 15-time major winner made his return to golf earlier this year at the Masters, and also appeared at the US PGA. 

However, he pulled out after the third round at Southern Hills, and has not yet fully recovered. 

• Reporter ejected from LIV Golf presser

• Johnson resigns PGA Tour membership

Announcing the news on Twitter, Woods wrote: “I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.” 

However, Tiger fans could still have a chance to see their hero in action soon, as he plans to play the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland before heading to the Old Course for the Open. 

“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus Pro-Am and at the Open next month,” he added.  

“I’m excited to get back out there soon!” 

• Phil Mickelson to play LIV opener

• Pro claims Kevin Na "won't be missed"

Woods revealed earlier this year he would play a limited schedule as result of the injuries he sustained in a serious car crash early last year. 

He has only played in the Masters and the PGA since. 

