Tiger Woods rules himself OUT of the US Open

Tiger Woods will not be at next week’s US Open – but insisted he still plans to play Thee 150th Open.

The 15-time major winner made his return to golf earlier this year at the Masters, and also appeared at the US PGA.

However, he pulled out after the third round at Southern Hills, and has not yet fully recovered.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Woods wrote: “I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”

However, Tiger fans could still have a chance to see their hero in action soon, as he plans to play the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland before heading to the Old Course for the Open.

“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus Pro-Am and at the Open next month,” he added.

“I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

Woods revealed earlier this year he would play a limited schedule as result of the injuries he sustained in a serious car crash early last year.

He has only played in the Masters and the PGA since.