Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour season is over prematurely after the former 15-time major winner failed to get the result he needed in the BMW Championship to advance to this week’s finale, the Tour Championship.



Woods, 43, needed at least a top-11 finish this week to muscle his way back into the top-30 on the FedEx Cup standings and secure a return to East Lake, where he so thrillingly won last year.

However, he turned in an uneven performance at Medinah to finish in a tie for 37th and end the season well down the standings in 42nd place.



• Lawrie savours Scottish Senior Open success

• "Screw all y'all" - Bryson takes swipe at 'haters'



Despite that, he still views his campaign as a success – and for one particularly good reason.

“It was very special to win my 15th major and get my fifth jacket,” he said, reflecting on his Masters triumph in April. “The rest of the tournaments I didn't really play as well as I wanted to but, at the end of the day, I'm the one with the green jacket.”



REVIEWED - NEW TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS



Woods confirmed that he will next tee it up on tour at the ZOZO Championship in Japan in October.



Between now and then, he’ll have his hands full preparing to captain the US team in December’s Presidents Cup.



• Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split

• 'Disrespectful' - What is Poulter unhappy about?

Automatic qualifying for the event at Royal Melbourne concluded with the BMW Championship, and saw Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay, as well as Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau take up the first eight spots on the US side.



• Phil takes aim at Luke in weird Twitter spat



“It's exciting to be the captain of the Presidents Cup team and these guys have been texting me all week and we’ve had some great exchanges,” added Woods. “I'm excited to have the team locked in. This is going to be our core of the team and can't wait to reach out to all of them.”