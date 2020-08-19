search
Tiger Woods' son romps to victory in US junior event

Golf News

Tiger Woods' son romps to victory in US junior event

By Michael McEwan17 August, 2020
Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker Charlie Woods Tour News US kids Golf Hammock Creek Golf Club
Charlie Woods And Tiger Woods

When you're Tiger Woods' son, it's reasonable to assume you're going to have to put up with (perhaps unfair) expectations that you'll become a top golfer in your own right.

In that respect, Charlie Woods is already well on the way.

The 11-year-old - the youngest of Tiger's two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren - won a junior golf tournament in Florida at the weekend.

He did so in some style, too, romping to a carding a three-under 33 in the nine-hole event to win by FIVE shots from his nearest challenger.

• Eddie Pep brands LSO "painfully slow"

• What a November Masters could look like...

Proud dad Tiger was caddie duty for Charlie in the US Kids Golf-sanctioned event - part of the South Florida Tour - at Hammock Creek Golf Club.

In an interview with GOLFTV last month, 15-time major champion admitted he was excited to see Woods Jnr getting into golf.

“He’s starting to understand how to play," said the 44-year-old. "He’s asking me the right questions.

LISTEN! IS BROOKS KOEPKA

GETTING TOO BIG FOR HIS BOOTS?

“I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.

“I wish I had his move. I analyse his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him."

• Pro adds Black Lives Matter stick to bag

• How Justin Thomas has already made $2m this week

There's no footage of Charlie from the event at the weekend but a video of his swing has previously appeared on social media and, yeah, it's pretty good.

Check it out...

