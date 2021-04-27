Tiger Woods spotted at Florida golf course

Tiger Woods was spotted at the PGA National Golf Club over the weekend as he supported his son, Charlie, at a local junior tournament.



Woods was seen for the first time following his leg surgery in February when he posted an image of himself on crutches on social media platform Instagram last week.

The 15-time major champion appears to remain in high spirits as he deemed himself fit enough to follow his son, Charlie, on his appearance at the PGA National Junior Open.

• New study reveals golf's biggest earner per shot

• LET pro outlines travel concerns ahead of season

• Raging golf fans react to PGA Tour bonus scheme

One fan, who was also at the event, captured this image of Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, riding in a golf cart as they watched Charlie play on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour in Florida - the world's largest multi-day junior golf tour.

Charlie Woods finished in T8 at the event, following rounds of 84 and 83.



“It was awesome seeing the G.O.A.T. back on the course today at our PGA National Junior Open,” commented the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour on the Instagram post.

It is just the second time that Woods has been spotted in public following his horror crash in February, when his car rolled multiple times across the road, hitting a tree and coming to rest several hundred feet away from the road.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed that the five-time Masters champion was driving between 84mph and 87mph on a 45mph stretch of road at the time of his accident.

• Scots pro launches new junior foundation



He had to be pulled from the wreckage of the vehicle and required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle. As part of the resulting surgery, the 45-year-old had a rod inserted into his right tibia and screws and pins inserted into his right foot and ankle.

Woods is continuing to recover at his Florida home, where he has been visited in recent weeks by Justin Thomas and Rory McIlory.