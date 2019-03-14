Tiger Woods stars in hilarious new advert

Tiger Woods has starred in countless adverts down the years.

From the iconic "I'm Tiger Woods" Nike commercial to the genius American Express ad that cast him in the role of Carl Spackler (the slightly unhinged greenkeeper from 'Caddyshack'), Woods has been the star of various campaigns.

This latest one, however, might be the best yet.

• Lee Westwood wins VERY big at Cheltenham Festival



• Henrik Stenson recalls brush with cops after Players win



Plugging the new Bridgestone golf balls, the 14-time major winner appears opposite top impressionist Conor Moore.

Irishman Moore shot to fame during last year's Masters when a video of him mimicking some of the world's top golfers - Woods included - went viral.

• DJ: The Players should be made a major

We could explain the advert further but, well, why don't you just watch it instead...

When conditions are really, really tough, it’s important to play a ball that best fits your game. Just ask @ConorSketches, I fit him into the #TOURBRX.#HitItBetterFitItBetter

Get Fit -> https://t.co/hmtigDqAG4pic.twitter.com/TO2HysPsTS — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 14, 2019

As somebody once said, in your LIFE have you seen anything like that!

Want to see more from Moore? Check out the video below...