Tiger Woods stars in hilarious new advert

By Michael McEwan14 March, 2019
Tiger Woods has starred in countless adverts down the years.

From the iconic "I'm Tiger Woods" Nike commercial to the genius American Express ad that cast him in the role of Carl Spackler (the slightly unhinged greenkeeper from 'Caddyshack'), Woods has been the star of various campaigns.

This latest one, however, might be the best yet. 

Plugging the new Bridgestone golf balls, the 14-time major winner appears opposite top impressionist Conor Moore.

Irishman Moore shot to fame during last year's Masters when a video of him mimicking some of the world's top golfers - Woods included - went viral. 

We could explain the advert further but, well, why don't you just watch it instead...

As somebody once said, in your LIFE have you seen anything like that!

Want to see more from Moore? Check out the video below...

