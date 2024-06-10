Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tiger Woods is gearing up to make his fourth start of 2024 at this week’s US Open.

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the first of those, the Genesis Invitational, before finishing 60th at The Masters and missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

Woods hasn’t registered a single top-20 in the majors since his Masters win in 2019 – the longest streak of his career.

In that time, he has missed as many cuts – five – as he has made.

So, can he realistically hope to be competitive at Pinehurst this week? Not according to his former coach Hank Haney.

Responding to a slo-mo clip of Woods’ filmed during a practice round today, Haney offered a brutally honest take on the state of his former pupil.

“Tiger’s swing looks really good,” wrote Haney, “but golf might be too hard a game to play once in a while at a high level.”

That observation appears to be endorsed by the bookmakers. Woods is currently priced as long as 250/1 with some British betting firms.

For context, Tiger was priced at 80/1 to win the Grand Slam back in 2000. In the same year, you could get him at 5/4 to win the Buick Open – the shortest odds given for a golfer to win a PGA Tour full field event in living memory.

Woods will be making his first US Open appearance this week since the COVID-delayed championship of 2020 at Winged Foot.

This will be 23rd career start in an event he has won three times, most recently in 2008 at Torrey Pines.

However, he has pegged it up in only four of the last ten US Opens due to a litany of injuries.

