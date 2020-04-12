search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods SUED over claims caddie assaulted fan

Golf News

Tiger Woods SUED over claims caddie assaulted fan

By bunkered.co.uk09 April, 2020
Tiger Woods Joe La Cava Valspar Championship PGA Tour lawsuit Brian Borruso Josh Drechsel
Tiger Woods

A Florida man has brought a lawsuit against TIger Woods, claiming that the Masters champion's caddie caused him injury by pushing him.

Brian Borruso is alleging that Joe LaCava, Tiger's long-standing looper, shoved him when he attempted to take a selfie with the 44-year-old during the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook. 

That, claims Borruso, resulted in him falling backwards into the crowd and injuring himself.

He says that he required hospital treatment after the alleged incident. 

• Coronavirus: Top coach recovering well

• Field finalised for rescheduled Masters

The civil complaint was filed on Tuesday in Pinellas County, Florida. In it, Woods is listed as a defendant as LaCava's employer. 

Neither Woods nor LaCava have commented on the matter.

Representing Borusso, lawyer Josh Drechsel explained that the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament in order to "gain a better understanding of the injuries", which are described in the claim as either "permanent" or "continuing".

Drechsel is also calling for fans who attended the event and who may have witnessed or recorded the alleged incident - which Borruso claims took place between close to the 13th green - to come forward. 

• 10 truths you need to know about The Masters

Drechsel added that he has asked the PGA Tour for a video from the tournament but was informed that it could not be provided without a court order.


Woods finished in a tie for second at the tournament in question, one shot behind champion Paul Casey. 

• Coronavirus: Where is golf banned in the USA?

This is the second lawsuit brought against Woods in under a year. 

Last May, relatives of an employee at his Florida restaurant who committed suicide named both Woods and his girflriend Erica Herman in a "wrongful death" claim. The former world No.1's name was dropped from the suit the following month, with Herman's similarly struck in September 2019.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Joe La Cava

Related Articles - Valspar Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - lawsuit

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
PGA Tour preparing for return to action - without fans!
Introducing... the Legends' Lockdown Match Play!
Doug Sanders: Tributes paid to flamboyant golf great
Keep your kids playing during lockdown with Golphin

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
See all videos right arrow