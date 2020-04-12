Tiger Woods SUED over claims caddie assaulted fan

A Florida man has brought a lawsuit against TIger Woods, claiming that the Masters champion's caddie caused him injury by pushing him.

Brian Borruso is alleging that Joe LaCava, Tiger's long-standing looper, shoved him when he attempted to take a selfie with the 44-year-old during the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook.

That, claims Borruso, resulted in him falling backwards into the crowd and injuring himself.

He says that he required hospital treatment after the alleged incident.

• Coronavirus: Top coach recovering well

• Field finalised for rescheduled Masters

The civil complaint was filed on Tuesday in Pinellas County, Florida. In it, Woods is listed as a defendant as LaCava's employer.

Neither Woods nor LaCava have commented on the matter.

Representing Borusso, lawyer Josh Drechsel explained that the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament in order to "gain a better understanding of the injuries", which are described in the claim as either "permanent" or "continuing".

Drechsel is also calling for fans who attended the event and who may have witnessed or recorded the alleged incident - which Borruso claims took place between close to the 13th green - to come forward.

• 10 truths you need to know about The Masters

Drechsel added that he has asked the PGA Tour for a video from the tournament but was informed that it could not be provided without a court order.





Woods finished in a tie for second at the tournament in question, one shot behind champion Paul Casey.

• Coronavirus: Where is golf banned in the USA?



This is the second lawsuit brought against Woods in under a year.

Last May, relatives of an employee at his Florida restaurant who committed suicide named both Woods and his girflriend Erica Herman in a "wrongful death" claim. The former world No.1's name was dropped from the suit the following month, with Herman's similarly struck in September 2019.