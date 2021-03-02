search
Tiger Woods' team provides update on golf icon's condition

Golf News

Tiger Woods' team provides update on golf icon's condition

By bunkered.co.uk27 February, 2021
Tiger Woods Car

Tiger Woods' team has provided an update on the former world No.1's condition following his horror car crash earlier this week.

Woods, 45, sustained serious injuries when the car he was driving left the road and rolled over multiple times during an accident early on Tuesday morning.

The 15-time major champion required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after being pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV by emergency services.

One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot just south of Los Angeles.

Late last night, an update on Woods' condition was posted on his Twitter account.

It read: "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful and he is now recovering and in good spirits.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and the messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time.

"Thank you for your continued privacy."

Tiger Woods Putting Aim

Authorities investigating the crash have ruled out bringing any criminal charges against Woods over what they said was "purely an accident."

Woods, winner of a record 83 PGA Tour titles, made his most recent competitive appearance at the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie shortly before Christmas. 

He had been targeting a return to action at the Masters in April following his recovery from a fifth back operation on December 23.

