search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods’ Tiger Slam clubs sell for HUGE sum

Golf News

Tiger Woods’ Tiger Slam clubs sell for HUGE sum

By Jamie Hall11 April, 2022
Tiger Woods Tiger Slam Auction Golf memorabilia Golf history The majors
Tiger Woods Tiger Slam Irons

Clubs said to have been used by Tiger Woods for his famous “Tiger Slam” have become one of the most expensive sporting items ever sold.

The Titleist irons and wedges, which are reported to have been used by Woods during the period in which he became the first golfer to hold all four major titles at the same time, fetched more than $5 million at auction.

Experts had expected the clubs to sell for around $1 million, which would still have made them the most expensive piece of golf memorabilia ever sold.

• Scottie Scheffler wins first major

• Robert MacIntyre reflects on best Masters round

But over the weekend the bidding shattered all expectations, reaching a final total of $5.15 million.

"These have now become one of the most valuable pieces of sports memorabilia, right behind a Babe Ruth game-used jersey that sold for $5.6 million in 2019,” said Golden Age Auctions, which handled the sale.

Tiger Slam Clubs

“Golf collecting has been undervalued for years, but not anymore. And Tiger Woods is fast becoming his own collecting category, much like Michael Jordan or Tom Brady, his fellow GOATs."

The winning bidder is an as-yet unnamed American individual, who forked out for the clubs despite Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg disputing their authenticity.

• The Masters: HUGE prize money increase confirmed

• "Thankful": Tiger sums up comeback

When they went on sale he claimed the real set is in fact in Woods’ house.

However, Golden Age insisted they were gifted to Steve Mata, a Titleist employee at the time of the Tiger Slam, who then sold them to previous owner Todd Brock more than a decade ago.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Slam

Related Articles - Auction

Related Articles - Golf history

Related Articles - The majors

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Carnoustie launches new junior programme
Cam Smith “one good swing away” at Masters
Strong local challenge assembled for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship
Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am
Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery on injury

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow