Tiger Woods’ Tiger Slam clubs sell for HUGE sum

Clubs said to have been used by Tiger Woods for his famous “Tiger Slam” have become one of the most expensive sporting items ever sold.

The Titleist irons and wedges, which are reported to have been used by Woods during the period in which he became the first golfer to hold all four major titles at the same time, fetched more than $5 million at auction.

Experts had expected the clubs to sell for around $1 million, which would still have made them the most expensive piece of golf memorabilia ever sold.

But over the weekend the bidding shattered all expectations, reaching a final total of $5.15 million.

"These have now become one of the most valuable pieces of sports memorabilia, right behind a Babe Ruth game-used jersey that sold for $5.6 million in 2019,” said Golden Age Auctions, which handled the sale.

“Golf collecting has been undervalued for years, but not anymore. And Tiger Woods is fast becoming his own collecting category, much like Michael Jordan or Tom Brady, his fellow GOATs."

The winning bidder is an as-yet unnamed American individual, who forked out for the clubs despite Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg disputing their authenticity.

When they went on sale he claimed the real set is in fact in Woods’ house.

However, Golden Age insisted they were gifted to Steve Mata, a Titleist employee at the time of the Tiger Slam, who then sold them to previous owner Todd Brock more than a decade ago.