Tiger Woods’ “Tiger Slam” clubs up for auction

Fancy owning a piece of golfing history? Well now you can...if you’ve got around $1 million spare.

The irons and wedges used by Tiger Woods to complete his famous “Tiger Slam” in 2000 and 2001 are going to auction for the first time since 2010 – and experts believe they could become the priciest golf memorabilia ever.

“We can say with 100% confidence that these clubs were used by Tiger Woods during his legendary 2000-01 seasons,” said Ryan Carey, the owner of Golden Age Auctions which will handle the sale.

The “Tiger Slam” was an unprecedented achievement by Woods where he won the final three majors of 2000, followed by the 2001 Masters. He remains the only golfer to hold all four majors at the same time.

The Titleist 681-T irons and Vokey wedges he used throughout the period are currently owned by businessman Todd Brock, who bought them in 2010.

Woods’ precise wear marks are clear throughout the set, which includes a 2-iron down to pitching wedge, as well as two wedges which are both stamped “TIGER”.

“I got to enjoy them for 11-12 years,” said Brock.

“I live a boring life. I don’t entertain a whole lot, so they weren’t getting the eyes on them that they deserve.”

Horton Smith’s green jacket is currently the most expensive piece of memorabilia in golf history, fetching $682,000 when it was auctioned in 2013.

One of Woods’ backup Scotty Cameron putters went for $393,000, while a ticket to the 1934 Masters, signed by 17 participants including Bobby Jones, recently sold for $600,000.

Tiger’s clubs are expected to fetch a much higher sum than any of those items, and at the time of writing the top bid is around $272,000.

The auction has already opened and will close on April 9.

To enter, click here.