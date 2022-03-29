search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods’ “Tiger Slam” clubs up for auction

Golf News

Tiger Woods’ “Tiger Slam” clubs up for auction

By Jamie Hall24 March, 2022
Tiger Slam Tiger Woods Golf memorabilia Golf history Tiger Tracker
Tiger Woods Clubs

Fancy owning a piece of golfing history? Well now you can...if you’ve got around $1 million spare.

The irons and wedges used by Tiger Woods to complete his famous “Tiger Slam” in 2000 and 2001 are going to auction for the first time since 2010 – and experts believe they could become the priciest golf memorabilia ever.

“We can say with 100% confidence that these clubs were used by Tiger Woods during his legendary 2000-01 seasons,” said Ryan Carey, the owner of Golden Age Auctions which will handle the sale.

• Phil Mickelson Masters call "not his decision"

The “Tiger Slam” was an unprecedented achievement by Woods where he won the final three majors of 2000, followed by the 2001 Masters. He remains the only golfer to hold all four majors at the same time.

The Titleist 681-T irons and Vokey wedges he used throughout the period are currently owned by businessman Todd Brock, who bought them in 2010.

Tiger Slam Clubs

Woods’ precise wear marks are clear throughout the set, which includes a 2-iron down to pitching wedge, as well as two wedges which are both stamped “TIGER”.

“I got to enjoy them for 11-12 years,” said Brock.

• Topgolf Glasgow moves a step closer

“I live a boring life. I don’t entertain a whole lot, so they weren’t getting the eyes on them that they deserve.”

Horton Smith’s green jacket is currently the most expensive piece of memorabilia in golf history, fetching $682,000 when it was auctioned in 2013.

Tiger Slam Wear Mark

One of Woods’ backup Scotty Cameron putters went for $393,000, while a ticket to the 1934 Masters, signed by 17 participants including Bobby Jones, recently sold for $600,000.

• Bryson DeChambeau reveals extent of injuries

Tiger’s clubs are expected to fetch a much higher sum than any of those items, and at the time of writing the top bid is around $272,000.

The auction has already opened and will close on April 9.

To enter, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Slam

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Golf history

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Hank Haney: Tiger is “in” for The Masters, and “he can win again”
bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow