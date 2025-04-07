Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tiger Woods is set to design a brand-new golf course in Augusta.

The five-time Masters champion and his TGR Design team will design a new, nine-hole short course as part of the renovation of the Augusta Municipal Golf Course, commonly known as The Patch, for the community to enjoy and learn the game of golf.

The new course will be known as “The Loop at The Patch” and will sit adjacent to a new 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio Design and Beau Welling Design. It is expected to open for play in April 2026.

Woods’ non-profit TGR Foundation will also construct a new TGR Learning Lab in Augusta, which will provide access to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education and opportunities for young people.

The news was announced by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley ahead of this week’s 89th Masters tournament.

“Today’s announcements mark an important milestone for Augusta and deepen the connection our community has with one of our greatest Masters champions, Tiger Woods,” said Ridley.

“We are thankful to partner with the TGR Foundation and jointly invest in the Augusta community. This partnership, in the TGR Learning Lab, reflects our shared interest in increasing access to high-quality programming and impacting the next generation in a tangible way.

“At the heart of our effort at The Patch is a commitment to create an affordable and inviting golf experience. Equal importance will be placed on creating opportunities to learn and fall in love with the game as well as developing a pipeline for employment in the golf industry.

“We are proud to add TGR Design to work alongside our project partners to bring this dynamic plan to fruition.”

Woods, who has been forced to miss this week’s tournament after rupturing his Achilles, added: “Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to serve its surrounding community is truly special.

“My passion for education and golf dates back a long time, as does my relationship with Augusta National and the city of Augusta.

“This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and deliver meaningful educational programming and access to fun and affordable golf.

“I am excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality.”

