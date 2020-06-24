Tiger Woods to design new Pebble Beach course

Tiger Woods has announced that he is building a brand new course at the scene of his most emphatic major victory.

The former world No.1 has confirmed that his and his design team have been selected to create a brand new nine-hole par-3 course at Pebble Beach.

Woods, of course, won the 2000 US Open at the California resort, romping to an emphatic and record-breaking 15-shot victory.

The as-yet-unnamed course will measure just 670 yards and be accompanied by a 20,000 sq/ft putting course. Both are set to open next spring.

In a move that is sure to delight visitors, the second hole will be a replica of the main Pebble Beach course’s iconic seventh hole.

All other holes will play to yardages corresponding to a significant year in the history of Pebble Beach. For example, the second hole measures 82 yards in a nod to the 1982 US Open which was played there.

Four of the nine holes will also face the stunning Carmel Bay.



“Everyone who plays this golf course is going to enjoy the playability of it,” said Woods. “Golfers will have the choice to play nearly any club off most tees and around the greens, which will make them think and channel their creativity. It will also play differently from day to day depending on the tee and hole locations and wind direction. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to play it.

“Pebble Beach is such an iconic golf destination, we want guests to feel the entirety of that spirit when they play this course. We also know not everyone who comes to Pebble Beach will have a chance to play the US Open course, so we wanted to create the opportunity for all visitors to experience one of its most famous holes.”

The course is to be located between the Pebble Beach pro shop and golf academy and is expected to include a 5,000sq/ft food and beverage venue.