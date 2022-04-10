Tiger Woods "to make Masters decision today"

Tiger Woods will head to Augusta today to make a final decision on whether to play the Masters.

The 15-time major winner has not played a round on tour since suffering a near-fatal car crash last year.

However, he played a practice round at Augusta last week with a view to making his comeback at the first major of the year.

And he took to Twitter to announce he will make a definitive decision on Sunday.

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice," he wrote.

"It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.



"Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the Augusta National Women's Amateurand good luck to all the kids in the Drive, Chip and Putt."