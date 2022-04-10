search
Golf News

Tiger Woods "to make Masters decision today"

By Jamie Hall03 April, 2022
Tiger Woods The Masters Augusta National Tiger Tracker The majors
Tiger Woods Celebrates 2019 Masters Win

Tiger Woods will head to Augusta today to make a final decision on whether to play the Masters.

The 15-time major winner has not played a round on tour since suffering a near-fatal car crash last year.

However, he played a practice round at Augusta last week with a view to making his comeback at the first major of the year.

And he took to Twitter to announce he will make a definitive decision on Sunday.

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice," he wrote. 

"It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. 

"Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the Augusta National Women's Amateurand good luck to all the kids in the Drive, Chip and Putt."

