Tiger Woods to make return to golf NEXT WEEK!

Golf News

Tiger Woods to make return to golf NEXT WEEK!

By Michael McEwan08 December, 2021
Tiger Woods And Charlie Woods

It's official!

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he and son Charlie will peg it up in next week's PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida.

It will be Woods Snr's first competitive appearance since his near-fatal car crash in February.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie," tweeted Woods. "I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

IMG’s Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the tournament added: “I am delighted to confirm that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship. We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship.”

Tiger and Charlie made their debut in the popular parent/child event last year, finishing in tie for seventh.

That, however, is Tiger's most recent tournament appearance. He subsequently pushed back his start to the 2021 season after undergoing a microdiscectomy to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching his nerve and caused him discomfort in the aftermath of that event.

He was then involved in a serious single vehicle crash at the end of February from which first responders said he was lucky to survive.

Meeting the press for the first time since that accident at last week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Woods admitted that he had been fortunate to avoid losing his right leg, such were the injuries he sustained.

He added that he believed his career at the very top of the game to be effectively over, insisting: ""As far as playing at the tour level, I don’t know when thats going to happen. I’ll play a round here and there. A hit and giggle."

The first of those, as it turns out, will be coming a lot sooner than anybody anticipated.

