Tiger Woods to receive honour from Donald Trump on Monday

Tiger Woods is set to visit the White House on Monday to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.



Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, confirmed that a ceremony would take place in the Rose Garden where Woods will get the USA’s highest civilian honour.

The award is handed out at the discretion of the sitting president.



The day after Woods’ Masters win last month, ending an 11-year wait for his 15th major victory, Trump tweeted to say he would be conferring the honour upon the 43-year-old.



Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Woods will become the fourth golfer to receive the honour.



Arnold Palmer was the first, when President George W. Bush bestowed it on him in 2004. A year later, President Bush conferred the same honour on Jack Nicklaus before President Barack Obama announced Charles Sifford as a recipient in 2014.



Other sports people to have received the honour include Jesse Owens (Gerald Ford, 1976), Joe DiMaggio (Gerald Ford, 1977), Muhammad Ali (George W. Bush, 2005), Billie Jean King (2009, Barack Obama), and Michael Jordan (Barack Obama, 2016).