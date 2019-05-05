search
Tiger Woods to receive honour from Donald Trump on Monday

Golf News

Tiger Woods to receive honour from Donald Trump on Monday

By Michael McEwan03 May, 2019
Tiger Woods And Donald Trump

Tiger Woods is set to visit the White House on Monday to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, confirmed that a ceremony would take place in the Rose Garden where Woods will get the USA’s highest civilian honour.

The award is handed out at the discretion of the sitting president.

The day after Woods’ Masters win last month, ending an 11-year wait for his 15th major victory, Trump tweeted to say he would be conferring the honour upon the 43-year-old.

Woods will become the fourth golfer to receive the honour.

Arnold Palmer was the first, when President George W. Bush bestowed it on him in 2004. A year later, President Bush conferred the same honour on Jack Nicklaus before President Barack Obama announced Charles Sifford as a recipient in 2014. 

Other sports people to have received the honour include Jesse Owens (Gerald Ford, 1976), Joe DiMaggio (Gerald Ford, 1977), Muhammad Ali (George W. Bush, 2005), Billie Jean King (2009, Barack Obama), and Michael Jordan (Barack Obama, 2016).

