Officers investigating Tiger Woods' near-fatal car crash last week have executed a search warrant to recover 'black box' data from the former world No.1's vehicle.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that it intends to investigate the car's telematics to get a better understanding of why and how the crash happened.

"We did serve a warrant for the black box information from Mr Woods' car," explained deputy Tracy Koerner.



However, they have not served a warrant to obtain a blood sample from either Woods or the hospital to which he was admitted as there was "no probable cause" to suspect he was driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

"At the time of the accident, the deputy judged Mr Woods did not display any symptoms," added Koerner.

Woods required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after the early morning accident near Los Angeles last Tuesday.

The 45year-old had to be pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV by emergency services after his car left the road and rolled multiple times.



One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot.



An update from Woods' camp on Friday evening revealed that he has been transferred to a new hospital to continue his recovery. The man himself tweeted on Sunday to show his appreciation for fellow tour players wearing his traditional 'red and black' Sunday outfit across the world's main tours.

