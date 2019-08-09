Tiger Woods withdraws injured from Northern Trust

Tiger Woods has been forced to withdraw from the Northern Trust ahead of his second round with an injury.

The 15-time major champion has a "mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness".



In a statement, Woods, 43, said: "I went for treatment early Friday morning but unfortunately I'm still unable to compete.

"I'd like to thanks the New Jersey and New York fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship."

The Masters champion had started the first of the FedEx Cup Playoff events at Liberty National with a 75 to sit 13 shots behind leader Troy Merritt after the opening round.



It is Woods' first withdrawal on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.



If fit, he will likely need a good finish at next week's BMW Championship at Hazeltine National to stand a chance of defending his Tour Championship title.

The top 30 players on the FedEx Cup standings after next week's event advance to the season-finale at East Lake. Starting this week, Woods was ranked 28th.