search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods withdraws injured from Northern Trust

Golf News

Tiger Woods withdraws injured from Northern Trust

By Michael McEwan09 August, 2019
Tiger Woods Injuries The Northern Trust Liberty National PGA Tour FedEx Cup Troy Merritt BMW Championship Tour Championship
Tiger Woods Injured

Tiger Woods has been forced to withdraw from the Northern Trust ahead of his second round with an injury.

The 15-time major champion has a "mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness".

In a statement, Woods, 43, said: "I went for treatment early Friday morning but unfortunately I'm still unable to compete.

"I'd like to thanks the New Jersey and New York fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship."

• EXCLUSIVE - The first hole-by-hole guide to Dumbarnie Links

• Lowry reveals hilarious way life has changed since Open win

The Masters champion had started the first of the FedEx Cup Playoff events at Liberty National with a 75 to sit 13 shots behind leader Troy Merritt after the opening round.

VIDEO LESSON
HOW THE CORRECT POSTURE CAN HELP YOU

It is Woods' first withdrawal on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

• Glasgow golfers clash with councillors over 'closures'

If fit, he will likely need a good finish at next week's BMW Championship at Hazeltine National to stand a chance of defending his Tour Championship title.

The top 30 players on the FedEx Cup standings after next week's event advance to the season-finale at East Lake. Starting this week, Woods was ranked 28th.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Injuries

Related Articles - The Northern Trust

Related Articles - Liberty National

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Troy Merritt

Related Articles - BMW Championship

Related Articles - Tour Championship

Golf News

Tiger Woods withdraws injured from Northern Trust
A plea on behalf of Glasgow's at-risk municipal courses
Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!
Glasgow golfers clash with councillors over course closures
Dumbarnie Links - The first hole-by-hole guide

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Increasing your shoulder turn
Callaway
See all videos right arrow