Tiger Woods writing "candid" autobiography

Golf News

Tiger Woods writing "candid" autobiography

By Michael McEwan15 October, 2019
Tiger Woods is writing his memoir.

The 43-year-old Masters champion has today announced that his self-penned autobiography will be published by HarperCollins and entitled ‘BACK’.

Described as “a candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life”, it promises to explore all elements of Woods’ life. 

From growing up as a golfing child prodigy to shattering centuries-old racial barriers as a young pro. From rising to unprecedented fame and global icon status to battling devastating injuries and personal issues. From enduring years of physical anguish to mounting an astonishing comeback at, culminating in his 15th career major win at Augusta National earlier this year

Whilst there have been plenty of Tiger books written in the past, this will be the first and only account directly from Woods himself, with the full cooperation of his friends, family, and inner circle.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” said Woods. 

“This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life.

“I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

