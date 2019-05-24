Tim Herron has the BEST golf bag you'll ever see

It’s impossible not to love Tim Herron.

The Minnesotan tour pro has gained a reputation for being one of the funniest and most ‘normal’ players in the game.

For one thing, he calls himself “Lumpy”.

For another, there’s his very particular take on major championship ‘scripting’.

Now, as he steps up his prep for joining the senior ranks next season, the four-time PGA Tour winner has given us another reason to root for him.



This outstanding golf bag (as tweeted by @linorulli)

That’s right: Herron actually has a pocket reserved for meat snacks.



And to think people say there are no characters left in golf these days...