search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTim Herron has the BEST golf bag you'll ever see

Golf News

Tim Herron has the BEST golf bag you'll ever see

By bunkered.co.uk24 May, 2019
Tim Herron PGA Tour Champions Tour Golf Bags funny Twitter
Tim Herron

It’s impossible not to love Tim Herron. 

The Minnesotan tour pro has gained a reputation for being one of the funniest and most ‘normal’ players in the game.

For one thing, he calls himself “Lumpy”.

• Tiger Woods reveals where he's playing next

• HUGE name commits to 2019 Scottish Open

For another, there’s his very particular take on major championship ‘scripting’.

Tin Herron Scripting 640X360

• Mickelson confident of completing career grand slam

Now, as he steps up his prep for joining the senior ranks next season, the four-time PGA Tour winner has given us another reason to root for him.

This outstanding golf bag (as tweeted by @linorulli)

D7 Sny1 Vws Aecnfi

That’s right: Herron actually has a pocket reserved for meat snacks.

And to think people say there are no characters left in golf these days...

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Champions Tour

Related Articles - Golf Bags

Related Articles - funny

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

‘Pros look down on amateurs’ says US Star
Nicklaus item could sell for ‘millions’
Largest junior event hits Scotland this week
Dimmock and Law seal English ladies' double
Robert MacIntyre pleased with progress after Danish exploits

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow