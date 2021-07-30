Tim Tucker “regrets timing” of DeChambeau split

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker has spoken out for the first time following the pair’s split.



The break-up of the longstanding partnership between the pair came as a shock to the world of golf, with Tucker stepping down as DeChambeau’s caddie on the eve of the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier in July.

Tucker was on the bag for every one of DeChambeau’s eight PGA Tour victories, including his historic US Open win at Winged Foot in 2020.

Now, for the first time since the split, Tucker recently joined GOLF’S Subpar podcast to reveal his perspective on the situation.

“I made a big mistake with my timing with it, it shouldn’t have happened that way, we should have finished out the week,” Tucker said. “I didn’t mean to put that pressure on him, I’m sure he had a lot of pressure that week to play in the Rocket Mortgage. I regret how that all went down.”

“I wouldn’t say it was my decision, it was a combination. The thing I’ll say is that I have been very fortunate to caddie for this guy. He is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen and sacrifices everything for this game.”

When news of the parting of the ways broke, due to the unnatural timing, it was rumoured that there had been some friction between DeChambeau and Tucker, something which the caddie rubbished.

“There is no animosity between Bryson and I at all, I owe him a lot and I’m very thankful I got to be around and watch that greatness,” Tucker added.

Moving forward, 27-year-old DeChambeau has employed close friend and golf instructor Brian Zeigler as the new man on his bag.

Formerly an instructor at DeChambeau's home course, Dallas National, Ziegler is one of the USA's most highly-rated young golf instructor. However, he has given up a promising career as a teaching professional to pick up the bag for the 2020 US Open champion.