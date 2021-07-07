Tokyo Olympics: The women's golf field in full

A field of 60 golfers from 36 different countries around the world will do battle for the medals in the women’s golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
They include some of the best-known names in the game as well as a few players you might not be so familiar with.
The women's Olympic golf competition is set to take place at Kasumigaseki Country Club from August 4-7.
All three of the medalists from Rio 2016 - Inbee Park, Lydia Ko and Shanshan Feng - are in the field again this year.
Here’s a full look at who’s set to battle it out for the medals…
Argentina
Magdalena Simmermacher
Australia
Minjee Lee, Hannah Green
Austria
Christine Wolf
Belgium
Manon De Roey
Canada
Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp
China
Shanshan Feng, Xiyu Lin
Chinese Taipei
Wei-Ling Hsu, Min Lee
Colombia
Mariajo Uribe
Czech Republic
Klara Spilkova
Denmark
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Emily Kristine Pedersen
Ecuador
Daniela Darquea
Finland
Matilda Castren, Sanna Nuutinen
France
Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour
Germany
Sophia Popov, Caroline Masson
Great Britain
Mel Reid, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Hong Kong
Tiffany Chan
India
Aditi Ashok
Ireland
Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow
Italy
Giulia Molinaro, Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso
Japan
Nasa Hataoka, Mone Inami
Malaysia
Kelly Tan
Mexico
Gaby Lopez, Maria Fassi
Morocco
Maha Haddioui
Netherlands
Anne van Dam
New Zealand
Lydia Ko
Norway
Marianne Skarpnord, Tonje Daffinrud
The Philippines
Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan
Puerto Rico
Maria Fernanda Torres
Slovakia
Pia Babnik
South Africa
Ashleigh Buhai
South Korea
Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim, Hyo-Joo Kim
Spain
Carlota Ciganda, Azahara Munoz
Sweden
Anna Nordqvist, Madelene Sagstrom
Switzerland
Albane Valenzuela
Thailand
Patty Tavatanakit, Ariya Jutanugarn
USA
Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda
