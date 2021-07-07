Tokyo Olympics: The women's golf field in full

A field of 60 golfers from 36 different countries around the world will do battle for the medals in the women’s golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics.



They include some of the best-known names in the game as well as a few players you might not be so familiar with.

The women's Olympic golf competition is set to take place at Kasumigaseki Country Club from August 4-7.

All three of the medalists from Rio 2016 - Inbee Park, Lydia Ko and Shanshan Feng - are in the field again this year.



Here’s a full look at who’s set to battle it out for the medals…

Argentina

Magdalena Simmermacher

Australia

Minjee Lee, Hannah Green

Austria

Christine Wolf

Belgium

Manon De Roey



Canada

Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp

China

Shanshan Feng, Xiyu Lin

Chinese Taipei

Wei-Ling Hsu, Min Lee

Colombia

Mariajo Uribe

Czech Republic

Klara Spilkova

Denmark

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Emily Kristine Pedersen

Ecuador

Daniela Darquea

Finland

Matilda Castren, Sanna Nuutinen

France

Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour

Germany

Sophia Popov, Caroline Masson

Great Britain

Mel Reid, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Hong Kong

Tiffany Chan



India

Aditi Ashok

Ireland

Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow

Italy

Giulia Molinaro, Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso

Japan

Nasa Hataoka, Mone Inami

Malaysia

Kelly Tan

Mexico

Gaby Lopez, Maria Fassi

Morocco

Maha Haddioui

Netherlands

Anne van Dam

New Zealand

Lydia Ko

Norway

Marianne Skarpnord, Tonje Daffinrud

The Philippines

Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan

Puerto Rico

Maria Fernanda Torres

Slovakia

Pia Babnik



South Africa

Ashleigh Buhai

South Korea

Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim, Hyo-Joo Kim

Spain

Carlota Ciganda, Azahara Munoz

Sweden

Anna Nordqvist, Madelene Sagstrom

Switzerland

Albane Valenzuela

Thailand

Patty Tavatanakit, Ariya Jutanugarn

USA

Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda

